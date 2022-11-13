Iraqi youth graduate from UNDP's job matching project

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) celebrates the graduation of the first wave of Iraqi youth from a Job Matching Project implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, local government in Karbala Governorate, and several private sector companies. A total of 150 unemployed Iraqis in the governorate were enrolled in training sessions on interpersonal skills, followed by a 3-month on-the-job job training programme provided with partner private sector companies.

The Job Matching Project aims to build the capacities of youth and enhance their experience according to labor market needs, qualifying them to start their own projects or obtain job opportunities within private sector companies. The project also encourages the active participation of the private sector in achieving social development in Iraq, leading to economic empowerment opportunities, and promoting community innovation.

"Iraq is home to a large population of youth, a demographic which has recently experienced a rise in unemployment. This project has been successful in addressing this issue, which prompts us to announce the launch of a second version, which will be scaled up to additional governorates in the near future," says UNDP Iraq Resident Representative, Zena Ali-Ahmad.

"The future vision of the local government in Karbala is to support youth, build their capacities, and provide them with decent jobs. This will lead to enhancing the community stability. Therefore, we would like to express our gratitude to the UNDP for this innovative project and fruitful partnership." says Governor of Karbala, Nssaif Jassem Al-Khattabi

The Job Matching Project helped more than 50 unemployed youth to obtain sustainable job opportunities within private sector companies in Karbala, an important step towards achieving sustainable development and encouraging economic prosperity through providing livelihood opportunities for young people.

UNDP's Economic Diversification programme supports the strengthening of business ecosystems, especially in high-impact productive labor-intensive economic sectors. UNDP provides support to the government of Iraq to implement its private sector development strategies which include the improvement of access to markets and finance, establishment of small and medium enterprises and the promotion of skills development and job placement. UNDP also supports the government of Iraq in creating people-centered economic policies and legislations that contribute to an inclusive, gender-sensitive and diversified economic growth.

(Source: UN)