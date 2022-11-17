Prominent Role for Kurdistan in Global Gas Markets

By Ahmed Tabaqchali, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Kurdistan positioned in prominent role in global gas markets

A new report, The Kurdistan Region of Iraq's Gas-Export Potential: Deja Vu All Over Again, authored by Atlantic Council senior fellow Ahmed Tabaqchali, considers the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's (KRI) proved and probable gas reserves having the potential to nearly triple production by 2030 and more than sextuple by 2040.

KRI has proved gas reserves of 25 trillion cubic feet (tcf)-or 20 percent of Iraq's proved gas reserves of 124.6 tcf at the end of 2021-and 9.6 tcf of probable reserves.

Its current gas production of 5.4 billion cubic meters per annum (bcma) could increase to 15.4 bcma by 2030 and 36.6 bcma by 2040.

This increase would be enough to meet current and future domestic KRI demand, and to generate exports of 5.4 bcma by 2030 and peak exports of 15.5 bcma by 2040.

Click here to read the full report.