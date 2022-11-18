Foundation Stone laid for 892 Residential Units in Zakho

The Head of the KRG's Board of Investment, Mohammad Shokri, has laid the groundwork for the provision of 892 residential units in Zakho administration with a budget of 48.8 billion dinars [$33.4 million].

The project comes after 2,073 people with limited income filled online applications to be eligible for the residential units in Zakho.

This is part of the Prime Minister's initiative to build 20,000 residential units for low income households, with the first phase project being launched in Zakho, and the next one set to be implemented in Erbil.

Shokri said that necessary measures have been taken to implement such projects across the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)