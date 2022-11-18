Iraqi PM Doubles Down on Oil Deals with China and Russia

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's New Prime Minister Doubles Down On Oil & Gas Deals With China And Russia

It is possible that U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, believed for a moment that his call to the new Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, saying that Washington "is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq's energy independence, and address the climate crisis" might resonate in Baghdad.

A moment only, however, as it transpires that key deals long planned between Iraq and China and Russia are to go ahead, regardless of U.S. wishes.

