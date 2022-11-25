Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th November 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD913 (-1.0%) / $794 (-1.3%) (weekly change) (-0.5% and -1.4% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD5.0 bn ($3.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

According to the letter sent by the Integrity Commission on Nov. 21 to the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), the Chairman of the CMC and the Managing Director of Asiacell (TASC) will meet on Nov. 28 to discuss the license issue for the 4G of mobile phones and the issue of debts owed by TASC for controlling and auditing matters. (Alsumaria)

Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the years 2020 and 2021 starting Nov. 20. (2020 cash dividend: IQD0.07 per share/ 2021 cash dividend: IQD0.04 per share)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Al-Ansari Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BANS) resumed trading on Nov. 24 after holding its AGM (Nov. 17) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Zain Iraq (TZNI) starting Nov. 20 due to the AGM that was planned to be held on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements; however, the AGM has been postponed to Nov. 28 due to a lack of quorum. ISX suspended trading of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) starting Nov. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 24 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Nov. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Nov. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 28 to discuss the disposal of raw materials used in the production of alcoholic beverages because there is no need for them after changing the company's activity. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank (BQUR) starting Dec. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 10 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.



https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA