UN Awards New Contracts in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations (UN) for has awarded several Iraq-related contracts recently:
- United Nations Secretariat: Development of Side Walkways for Streets in AlAsry Neighborhood-Baiji District, Salahddin Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd. Contract value $97,100;
- United Nations Secretariat: Rehabilitation Al-Qosh Youth Center building in Al-Qosh Sub-District, Ninewa Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd. Contract value $50,796;
- United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Rehabilitation of Water Supply Systems for Returnees in Sinjar: Sharin company Ltd. Contract value $394,286;
- United Nations Secretariat - Construction of five player football pitch and perimeter fence, in Jurf al-Meleh sub district, Shatt Al-Arab district, Basra governorate: Almanabir Company for Trading & General Contracting. Contract value $93,000
(Source: UNGM)
