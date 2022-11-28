UN Awards New Contracts in Iraq

By John Lee.

The United Nations (UN) for has awarded several Iraq-related contracts recently:

United Nations Secretariat : Development of Side Walkways for Streets in AlAsry Neighborhood-Baiji District, Salahddin Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd . Contract value $97,100;

United Nations Secretariat: Rehabilitation Al-Qosh Youth Center building in Al-Qosh Sub-District, Ninewa Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd. Contract value $50,796;

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Rehabilitation of Water Supply Systems for Returnees in Sinjar: Sharin company Ltd. Contract value $394,286;

United Nations Secretariat - Construction of five player football pitch and perimeter fence, in Jurf al-Meleh sub district, Shatt Al-Arab district, Basra governorate: Almanabir Company for Trading & General Contracting. Contract value $93,000

(Source: UNGM)