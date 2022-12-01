Navigate

Iran "signs $4bn Services Deal with Iraq"

By on 1st December 2022 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Iran and Iraq have reportedly concluded a $4-billion contract under which Iran will supply technical and engineering services to Iraq.

The report from Iran's state-run PressTV gave no details of the deal, but quoted Hamid Hosseini, Director of the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Association (OPEX), as saying:

"In the eight months of this year [beginning on March 20], exports to Iraq, except for electricity, totaled $4.7 billion, down by $1.4 billion compared to the same period last year."

It adds that Iran's exports to Iraq are expected to reach $8-9 billion for the year.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited Iran this week, meeting top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(Source: PressTV)

