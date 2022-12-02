Will Iraqi PM open Pandora's Box in Massive Corruption Case?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq' PM open Pandora's box in pursuit of massive corruption case?

Iraq's prime minister has announced the recovery of some of the state funds embezzled in the multi-billion dollar corruption case which rocked the country in October.

Premier Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has also declared the release on 50M IQD (34,000 USD) bail of a key suspect implicated in the case.

Noor Zuhair Jassim Al-Muthaffar has been granted two weeks to return a major portion of the missing funds.

This comes as a top judge is warning of political pressures to make Muthaffar the scapegoat.

