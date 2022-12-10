"Sudani Is a General Manager": How Militias view Iraq's New PM

By Hamdi Malik for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

"Sudani Is a General Manager": How Militias View Iraq's New Prime Minister

Militia leaders have stated that his authority will be limited to technocratic and bureaucratic matters, while they will dictate the country's strategic direction and security decisions-including the future U.S. presence in Iraq.

Click here to read the full article.