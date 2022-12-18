New App allows Iraqis to trade US-Listed Stocks

By John Lee.

Ishtar Gate Company for E-Payment Systems and Services, an Iraq-based fintech company, has reportedly released an app that allows users to trade US-listed stocks via a mobile app called Bluepay.

According to Newsfile, the company was recently approved by the Central Bank in Iraq (CBI) as the "first and only company to offer international money transfer service."

It says the service also facilitates financial transactions to and from China.

Blue CEO Ali Al-Saeed, said:

"This is an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally in Iraq. It has triggered other fintech-provided services such as a multi-currency solution that opens up a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market."

(Source: Newsfile)

