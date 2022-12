By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Gulf Commercial Bank (GCB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'.

It says the rating reflects the bank's, "weak franchise and unstable business model, operations in the highly volatile operating environment of Iraq, a high impaired loans ratio (which is partially due to related-party lending) and structurally weak profitability."

(Source: Fitch Ratings)