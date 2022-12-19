Iraq to build its Largest Train Station

By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly planning to build its largest train station.

According to Zawya, the new facility in Mosul will replace the old station, dating from 1935, which was badly damaged in the war against the so-called Islamic State (IS, daesh).

It adds that the government has already approved the building of a 1,220-km rail network from its southern ports to the Northern border with Turkey. Italian engineering consultancy Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG) is preparing studies for the new project.

(Source: Zawya)