Iraq promotes Iranian participation in Oil Projects

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reportedly issued a circular to" all Iraqi companies" announcing the readiness of Iranian specialized companies to participate in Iraq's oil and gas projects.

Shana, the news agency of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, linked this to a joint working group between the two countries' oil ministries, "which is responsible for investigating the joint projects and providing recommendations to the ministers of both countries in order to take the necessary decisions and measures."

(Source: Shana)