By Amberin Zaman for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Arab influx to Iraqi Kurdistan helps revive economy but corrupts local culture, critics say

Iraqi Kurds are alarmed by the influx of Arabs into their region, fearing they will dilute their ethnic identity and corrupt their values.

Yet the Arabs are critical to the region's economy, which increasingly caters to their needs.

