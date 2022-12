From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Fish farming communities in Iraq are seeing a decline in their harvests for the second year.

Climate change is also taking a toll on the inland fishing industry.

The city's catch is down from 2,000 tonnes in 2018 to just 700 this year, as a result of drought.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Najaf, in central Iraq: