Plans to Increase Oil Production at Rumaila

By on 30th December 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has said that Iraq wants to increase production capacity of the giant Rumaila oilfield by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).

This would give it a potential output of 1.7 million bpd.

He made the statement during his visit to to the field earlier this week, at which he also said that the Ministry of Oil is working to capture associated gas a in cooperation with Basra Oil Company (BOC), South Gas Company (SGC), and Basra Gas Company (BGC).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

