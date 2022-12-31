Turkish Firm installs Concrete Plants in Iraq

By John Lee.

Turkish company Elkon has said it has completed the installation of three concrete batching plants in Iraq.

The installations are located in Baghdad, Diwaniya and Kut:

Baghdad: Elkomix-135 Quick Master Compact Concrete Plant commissioned in Baghdad produces 3.33 m³ of vibrated concrete in each cycle with the ELKON twinshaft mixer with a dry filling capacity of 5000 liters;

Diwaniya: Elkomix-120 Stationary Concrete Batching Plant, established in the city of Diwaniya, can produce up to 110 m³ of vibrated concrete per hour with 3375/2250 liters ELKON Twinshaft mixer. In this concrete plant with T type aggregate hopper, 2 different aggregates are weighed at the same time, thus reducing the weighing time to half;

Kut: Elkomix-135 Stationary Concrete Plant, whose installation is continuing in the city of Kut, will reach an important place in construction of the region with the production of high quality concrete up to 135 m³ per hour when it starts production.

(Source: Elkon)