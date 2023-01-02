Georgia to open Consulate in Erbil

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraqi economic capital engulfed in trash, suffers from dilapidated electricity

Georgian government plans to open an honorary consulate in Erbil in the near future to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Tbilisi and Erbil, Georgia's envoy in Iraq told Rudaw last week.

Zaza Kandelaki (pictured), Ambassador of Georgia to Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, told Rudaw last Wednesday that it may take some time for the opening of an honorary consulate in Erbil because of procedures.

Click here to read the full article.