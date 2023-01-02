Navigate

Georgia to open Consulate in Erbil

By on 2nd January 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

Georgian government plans to open an honorary consulate in Erbil in the near future to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Tbilisi and Erbil, Georgia's envoy in Iraq told Rudaw last week.

Zaza Kandelaki (pictured), Ambassador of Georgia to Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, told Rudaw last Wednesday that it may take some time for the opening of an honorary consulate in Erbil because of procedures.

Click here to read the full article.

