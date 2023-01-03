Iraq Oil Exports for December Flat, but Revenue Down

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for December of 103,281,459 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.332 million barrels per day (bpd), almost equal the 3.329 million bpd exported in November.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 100,735,151 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,223,338 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 322,970 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $7.606 billion, compared to $8.190 billion in November. The average price was $73.64 per barrel.

November's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)