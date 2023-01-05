Iraqi Shares Out-Perform World Markets

By John Lee.
The Iraqi stock market, as measured by Rabee Securities ISX Index, has out-performed the main international markets over the past year, closing at IQD910.3 / $774.8 (-0.8%/-3.8% YTD change). (Please note: USD RSISX Index was updated for year-end closing with FX rate of 1525 (Dec. 29)).
This fall of 3.8 percent in dollar terms in 2022 compares favourably to the MSCI World Index (down 19.5 percent), the MSCI Emerging Market Index (down 22.4 percent) and the MSCI Frontier Market Index (down 26.3 percent). The tech-heavy NASDAQ was down 33 percent for the year.
|Top 5 Gainers in 2022
|Company Name
|ISX Code
|Closing Price
|Price Chg (YTD)
|IQD
|%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|9.450
|287.3%
|Mansour Hotel
|HMAN
|37.000
|252.4%
|The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM)
|ITLI
|0.850
|174.2%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|6.100
|136.4%
|Ishtar Hotels
|HISH
|9.900
|115.2%
|Top 5 Losers in 2022
|Company Name
|ISX Code
|Closing Price
|Price Chg (YTD)
|IQD
|%
|Economy Bank (NR)
|BEFI
|0.180
|-65.9%
|Ready Made Clothes
|IRMC
|5.350
|-58.7%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.190
|-50.0%
|United Bank
|BUND
|0.060
|-45.5%
|Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance
|NGIR
|0.400
|-40.3%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2022
|Company Name
|ISX Code
|Trad.Vol.
|Share in T. Vol.
|IQD mn
|%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|68,159.0
|13.1%
|International Islamic Bank (NR)
|BINT
|58,083.1
|11.1%
|Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NR)
|BINI
|45,228.2
|8.7%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|31,665.6
|6.1%
|Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NR)
|BMUI
|30,267.1
|5.8%
NR: Non-Regular Market.
UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market
(Sources: Rabee Securites, www.investing.com)
