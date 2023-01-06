Iran, Iraq agree on Developing Medical Cooperation

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and his Iraqi counterpart Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi have reportedly reached an agreement on developing medical cooperation.

The two sides discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in the field of supplying medicine and medical equipment.

They also reviewed trip of medical teams, holding joint medical conference, treatment of patients and training medical and health staff.

Meanwhile, in the joint press conference, the Iranian and Iraqi health ministers referred to the formation of a special bilateral committee to discuss bilateral health cooperation, treatment of patients, employment of medical teams to perform complicated medical operations, cooperation of the Iranian and Iraqi medical sciences universities in the field of teaching health and medical affairs.

(Source: Govt of Iran)