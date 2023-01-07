Two Health Centers to be built in Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is building two health centers in Erbil's Sebardan and Farmanbaran neighborhoods which will provide free health services to people.

Saman Salman, the media director of the health ministry spoke about the allocated budget and said "the allocated budget for building the health centers is 1.320 billion [Iraqi dinars] and it will be completed in 380 days."

The area of Farmanbaran's health center is 500 meters and it includes an examination ball, an x-ray room, a laboratory and a pharmacy while Sebardan's center has an area of 4,237 and consists of an examination hall, an x-ray room, a laboratory and a pharmacy.

Karzan Nimaat, the engineering director of the health ministry told the KRG's official website that "both centers are of the B kind and will provide the majority of the medical needs."

The two health centers will benefit nearly 200,000 citizens residing in Farmanbaran and Sebardan and will reduce the load on the hospitals in the area.

(Source: KRG)