Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 19th January 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|981.2
|1.0%
|7.8%
|RSISX USD Index
|781.3
|-2.7%
|0.8%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|26,436
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w
|16.5
|# of Traded Companies
|62
|Traded Shares (mn)/w
|25,231
|# of Companies (Up)
|18
|Total Trades (#/w)
|3,192
|# of Companies (Down)
|24
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,779
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|20
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|9,680
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|3
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)
|1630/ 1460
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Ashour Hotel (NR)
|HASH
|11.500
|24.2%
|24.3%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|7.020
|15.1%
|15.1%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|10.000
|13.6%
|5.8%
|Modern Sewing
|IMOS
|6.700
|11.7%
|15.5%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|1.390
|11.2%
|26.4%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.450
|-18.2%
|-32.8%
|Kharkh Tour Amuzement City
|SKTA
|3.140
|-7.1%
|4.7%
|Economy Bank (NR)
|BEFI
|0.150
|-6.3%
|-16.7%
|Babylon Hotel
|HBAY
|91.000
|-5.2%
|-2.2%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|11.300
|-5.0%
|11.3%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR)
|BAME
|20,000.0
|12,520.3
|75.7%
|Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank
|BAIB
|1,908.0
|1,194.4
|7.2%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|565.4
|354.0
|2.1%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|540.4
|338.3
|2.0%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|526.0
|329.3
|2.0%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|615
|23,137.0
|14,484.1
|87.5%
|Industry
|1,388
|1,541.1
|964.8
|5.8%
|Agriculture
|473
|571.3
|357.6
|2.2%
|Services
|355
|515.6
|322.8
|2.0%
|Telecom
|233
|474.0
|296.7
|1.8%
|Hotels&Tourism
|126
|126.8
|79.4
|0.5%
|Investment
|2
|70.5
|44.1
|0.3%
|Insurance
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|3,192
|26,436.3
|16,549.6
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Zain Iraq (TZNI) in Iraq has entered into a definite 15-year deal to sell and leaseback, as well as allow the management rights of the passive physical infrastructure of its 4,968-tower portfolio in Iraq to TASC Towers Iraq for $180 mn. (tradearabia)
- A cross transaction occurred on 20.0 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Jan. 15, valued at IQD20.0 bn and corresponding to 9.0% of BAME's capital.
- New shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) from the capital increase to IQD222.5 bn through 11.3% rights issue, resumed trading on Jan. 15.
- The ISC has approved the request of World Islamic Bank (BWOR) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 4% rights issue to IQD260 bn starting from Jan. 3, 2023.
- The ISC has approved the request of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase to IQD4.68 bn through a 50% rights issue starting from Dec. 30, 2022.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Jan. 15 after disclosing its 9M22 financial results.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Jan. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 31 to discuss the dismissal of the current board and the election of a new board of directors in case the dismissal was voted on.
