Iraq Stock Market Report

By on 19th January 2023 in Investment

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 19th January 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Return      
RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%)
RSISX IQD Index 981.2 1.0% 7.8%
RSISX USD Index 781.3 -2.7% 0.8%
ISX Market Summary of This Week
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w 26,436 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w 16.5 # of Traded Companies 62
Traded Shares (mn)/w 25,231     # of Companies (Up) 18
Total Trades (#/w) 3,192     # of Companies (Down) 24
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,779     # of Companies (Not changed) 20
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 9,680 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3
Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)		 1630/       1460 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3
Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 11.500 24.2% 24.3%
Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 7.020 15.1% 15.1%
Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 10.000 13.6% 5.8%
Modern Sewing IMOS 6.700 11.7% 15.5%
National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1.390 11.2% 26.4%
Top 5 Losers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.450 -18.2% -32.8%
Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 3.140 -7.1% 4.7%
Economy Bank (NR) BEFI 0.150 -6.3% -16.7%
Babylon Hotel HBAY 91.000 -5.2% -2.2%
Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 11.300 -5.0% 11.3%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BAME 20,000.0 12,520.3 75.7%
Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 1,908.0 1,194.4 7.2%
Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 565.4 354.0 2.1%
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 540.4 338.3 2.0%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 526.0 329.3 2.0%

 

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
Banking 615 23,137.0 14,484.1 87.5%
Industry 1,388 1,541.1 964.8 5.8%
Agriculture 473 571.3 357.6 2.2%
Services 355 515.6 322.8 2.0%
Telecom 233 474.0 296.7 1.8%
Hotels&Tourism 126 126.8 79.4 0.5%
Investment 2 70.5 44.1 0.3%
Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0%
Grand Total 3,192 26,436.3 16,549.6 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

  • Zain Iraq (TZNI) in Iraq has entered into a definite 15-year deal to sell and leaseback, as well as allow the management rights of the passive physical infrastructure of its 4,968-tower portfolio in Iraq to TASC Towers Iraq for $180 mn. (tradearabia)
  • A cross transaction occurred on 20.0 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Jan. 15, valued at IQD20.0 bn and corresponding to 9.0% of BAME's capital.
  • New shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) from the capital increase to IQD222.5 bn through 11.3% rights issue, resumed trading on Jan. 15.
  • The ISC has approved the request of World Islamic Bank (BWOR) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 4% rights issue to IQD260 bn starting from Jan. 3, 2023.
  • The ISC has approved the request of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase to IQD4.68 bn through a 50% rights issue starting from Dec. 30, 2022.
  • Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
    • Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Jan. 15 after disclosing its 9M22 financial results.
  • Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
    • ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Jan. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 31 to discuss the dismissal of the current board and the election of a new board of directors in case the dismissal was voted on.

