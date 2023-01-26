Iraq Freedom of Expression "Significantly Restricted"

By John Lee.

Iraq has been ranked in the eighth category (out of ten) in a major new global ranking index tracking the state of free expression.

The Index Index, developed by Index on Censorship and experts in machine learning and journalism at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), uses innovative machine learning techniques to map the free expression landscape across the globe, giving a country-by-country view of the state of free expression across academic, digital and media/press freedoms.

Using this methodology, Iraq is considered "significantly restricted", a category it shares with countries such as Afghanistan, Libya, and Zimbabwe.

More details here.

(Source: Index on Censorship)