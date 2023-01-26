PepsiCo Foundation and ICF announce Hope Bus Partnership

The PepsiCo Foundation and Iraqi Children Foundation Announce Hope Bus Partnership for Education, Nutrition

In celebration of the International Day of Education, the PepsiCo Foundation and Iraqi Children Foundation announced a new "Hope Bus" education partnership for at-risk orphans and children living in poverty in Baghdad.

The Hope Bus initiative provides vulnerable children in one of Baghdad's poorest neighborhoods with tutoring, nutritious meals, and psycho-social and health support, as well as giving them the experience of the joys of childhood play.

ICF Chairman Grant Felgenhauer, Managing Partner at Euphrates Advisors, said:

"We are grateful for the PepsiCo Foundation's investment in this creative, high-impact initiative targeting extremely vulnerable Iraqi children.

"Iraq's future depends on this next generation. The work that is done here goes directly into the bloodstream of Iraq and helps lay the foundation for the bright future the Iraqi people deserve."

The PepsiCo Foundation grant to the Iraqi Children Foundation will fund two Hope Buses in Baghdad for 2023. Since the project launched in 2017, 630 children have benefited from tutoring, nutrition, and social services aimed at addressing obstacles to education like extreme poverty, child labor and early marriage.

C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Philanthropy for PepsiCo, said:

"The PepsiCo Foundation is a proud partner of Iraqi Children Foundation, which will provide countless benefits to Iraqi children living in extreme poverty. All children should have access to education and the Hope Bus will set these children on the path to reach their full potential.

"Beyond education, the Hope Bus will also provide much-needed resources, such as access to nutritious hot meals and clean drinking water, to support their development. The Hope Bus is sure to have a lasting impact on the lives of these children who need it most."

(Source: ICF)