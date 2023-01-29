Chinese Ambassador: Belt & Road and China-Iraq Relations

From the Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Chinese ambassador writes for Al Bayan: Belt and Road Initiative and China-Iraq relations

Cui Wei-ambassador of the Republic of China to Baghdad:

In this past period since my arrival in Iraq, I have met with many governments, Parties, Parliamentary, Iraqi media, and other figures in various circles, and I felt that Iraqis are very interested in the Belt and Road Initiative and are looking forward to developing China-Iraq strategic partnership relations.

At the same time, I noticed that some of our Iraqi friends have questions and misunderstandings about this initiative.

