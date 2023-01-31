Iraq Retains Poor Ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Iraq has maintained its ranking and score in the global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2022.

From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 157, the same position as last year.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Honduras, Myanmar and Zimbabwe.

Denmark took first place, with Somalia in last place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people.

More here.