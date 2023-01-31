Navigate

New Industrial Zone to be built in Duhok

By on 31st January 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

A new industrial zone is to be built in Duhok province.

The project consists of five areas and covers an area of 300 dunams [30 hectares; 74 acres], at a cost of more than $ 62 million.

Three of the five areas of the project have been completed which include, according to a statement from the KRG, "2,378 shops of different sizes."

Work is underway on the other two areas.

The new project will replace the current industrial zone, which is located at the eastern gate of Duhok.

(Source: KRG)

