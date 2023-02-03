Navigate

Iraq Stock Market Report

By on 3rd February 2023 in Investment

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd February 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Return      
RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%)
RSISX IQD Index 946.9 -4.6% 4.0%
RSISX USD Index 705.5 -11.1% -8.9%
ISX Market Summary of This Week
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w 5,628 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w 3.3 # of Traded Companies 58
Traded Shares (mn)/w 3,091     # of Companies (Up) 21
Total Transactions (#/w) 3,839     # of Companies (Down) 15
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,704     # of Companies (Not changed) 22
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 9,015 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4
Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)		 1742/

1460

 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3
Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Nationality H. Furniture (NR) IHFI 3.000 31.6% 53.8%
Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 15.250 22.5% 61.4%
Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 11.380 13.8% 86.6%
AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.600 12.7% 14.3%
Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 27.000 8.4% 11.3%
Top 5 Losers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 18.800 -18.6% 32.4%
National Islamic Bank BNAI 0.900 -16.7% -16.7%
Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.380 -15.6% -43.3%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 2.900 -11.9% -12.1%
Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 29.000 -10.8% 5.5%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 1,329.7 789.1 23.6%
Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,144.0 678.9 20.3%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 914.2 542.5 16.2%
Ishtar Hotels (UCM) HISH 385.9 229.0 6.9%
National Bank of Iraq BNOI 312.8 185.6 5.6%
Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
Industry 2,423 2,752.4 1,633.3 48.9%
Banking 502 1,654.8 981.9 29.4%
Hotels&Tourism 295 496.3 294.5 8.8%
Services 344 361.8 214.7 6.4%
Agriculture 265 352.7 209.3 6.3%
Insurance 6 10.3 6.1 0.2%
Investment 1 0.1 0.0 0.0%
Telecom 3 0.0 0.0 0.0%
Grand Total 3,839 5,628.3 3,339.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

  • The AGM of Asiacell (TASC) has been postponed to Feb. 4 due to a lack of quorum.
  • New shares of Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) from the capital increase through 400% rights issue to IQD20.5 bn will resume trading on Feb. 5.
  • Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
    • Ishtar Hotels (HISH) resumed trading on Jan. 29 after holding its AGM (Jan. 11) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.
  • Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
    • ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) on Feb. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 7 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
    • ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 12 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members.

