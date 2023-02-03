Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd February 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|946.9
|-4.6%
|4.0%
|RSISX USD Index
|705.5
|-11.1%
|-8.9%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|5,628
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w
|3.3
|# of Traded Companies
|58
|Traded Shares (mn)/w
|3,091
|# of Companies (Up)
|21
|Total Transactions (#/w)
|3,839
|# of Companies (Down)
|15
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,704
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|22
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|9,015
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|4
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)
|1742/
1460
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Nationality H. Furniture (NR)
|IHFI
|3.000
|31.6%
|53.8%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|15.250
|22.5%
|61.4%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|11.380
|13.8%
|86.6%
|AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac.
|IKLV
|1.600
|12.7%
|14.3%
|Iraqi Agricultural Products
|AIRP
|27.000
|8.4%
|11.3%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|HPAL
|18.800
|-18.6%
|32.4%
|National Islamic Bank
|BNAI
|0.900
|-16.7%
|-16.7%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.380
|-15.6%
|-43.3%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|2.900
|-11.9%
|-12.1%
|Baghdad Passengers Transport
|SBPT
|29.000
|-10.8%
|5.5%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|1,329.7
|789.1
|23.6%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,144.0
|678.9
|20.3%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|914.2
|542.5
|16.2%
|Ishtar Hotels (UCM)
|HISH
|385.9
|229.0
|6.9%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|312.8
|185.6
|5.6%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Industry
|2,423
|2,752.4
|1,633.3
|48.9%
|Banking
|502
|1,654.8
|981.9
|29.4%
|Hotels&Tourism
|295
|496.3
|294.5
|8.8%
|Services
|344
|361.8
|214.7
|6.4%
|Agriculture
|265
|352.7
|209.3
|6.3%
|Insurance
|6
|10.3
|6.1
|0.2%
|Investment
|1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0%
|Telecom
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|3,839
|5,628.3
|3,339.8
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- The AGM of Asiacell (TASC) has been postponed to Feb. 4 due to a lack of quorum.
- New shares of Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) from the capital increase through 400% rights issue to IQD20.5 bn will resume trading on Feb. 5.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Ishtar Hotels (HISH) resumed trading on Jan. 29 after holding its AGM (Jan. 11) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) on Feb. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 7 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 12 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members.
