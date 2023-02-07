Iraq Restores Value of Dinar

By John Lee.
The Iraqi authorities have approved a revaluation of the Iraqi dinar.
In a statement said on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said that, starting on Wednesday, the exchange rates will be as follows:
- 1,300 dinars per dollar: the price of purchasing a dollar from the Ministry of Finance;
- 1,310 dinars per dollar: the selling price of the dollar to banks through the electronic platform; and,
- 1,320 dinars per dollar: the sale price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary.
The dinar had fallen as low as 1,470 dinars per dollar in recent days, causing increased prices for imported goods.
(Sources: Govt of Iraq, CBI)
