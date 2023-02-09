Austrian Firm may Sell Irrigation Systems to Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr al-Olayawi [Alayawi, Obada], has received the delegation of the Austrian company Bauer, a manufacturer of sprinklers and irrigation systems.

The delegation was led by the Financial Director of the company, Andreas Schitter.

The Minister listened to a detailed explanation about the work of the company and its pivot and linear mobile spray systems.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Mr Schitter said financing could be arranged through the Austrian Central Bank, which can provide loans of up to EUR 300 million.

Minister al-Olayawi also referred to the competition in the local market, which necessitates any offer to be in line with the local market prices.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister was invited to visit the company's factories in Austria.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)