Contracts Signed for Iraq Interconnection Project

By John Lee.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has signed 5 contracts with companies to implement the electrical interconnection project between the Gulf states and Iraq.

According to a post by @raad_arabi on Twitter, the total cost of the project is more than $200 million.

The authority will construct a 295-km power line from the Al-Wafra station in Kuwait to the Al-Faw station in southern Iraq.

The line will initially have a capacity of transfer 500 megawatts, later increasing to 1800 megawatts.

(Source: @raad_arabi)