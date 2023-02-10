Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th February 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|925.1
|-2.3%
|1.6%
|RSISX USD Index
|811.3
|15.0%
|4.7%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|8,469.4
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w
|5.4
|# of Traded Companies
|57
|Traded Shares (mn)/w
|7,682
|# of Companies (Up)
|34
|Total Transactions (#/w)
|2,851
|# of Companies (Down)
|11
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,488
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|12
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|10,465
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|5
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)
|1480/
1460
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|AL-Nukhba for Construction
|SNUC
|0.700
|20.7%
|25.0%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.440
|15.8%
|-34.3%
|Iraqi Agricultural Products
|AIRP
|30.000
|11.1%
|23.7%
|Nationality H. Furniture (NR)
|IHFI
|3.260
|8.7%
|67.2%
|Baghdad Passengers Transport
|SBPT
|31.000
|6.9%
|12.7%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|National Islamic Bank
|BNAI
|0.550
|-38.9%
|-49.1%
|Baghdad Hotel
|HBAG
|10.260
|-10.8%
|3.6%
|Electronic Industries (UCM)
|IELI
|0.820
|-8.9%
|-13.7%
|National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B.
|IMIB
|2.780
|-7.3%
|-13.1%
|Al Taif Islamic Bank
|BTIB
|0.900
|-7.2%
|-10.0%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR)
|BAME
|5,100.0
|3,256.7
|60.2%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|971.9
|620.6
|11.5%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|529.9
|338.4
|6.3%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|328.3
|209.6
|3.9%
|Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR)
|BLAD
|239.4
|152.9
|2.8%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|333
|5,683.6
|3,629.4
|67.1%
|Industry
|1,686
|1,818.9
|1,161.5
|21.5%
|Telecom
|187
|328.3
|209.6
|3.9%
|Services
|247
|227.2
|145.1
|2.7%
|Agriculture
|227
|213.5
|136.4
|2.5%
|Hotels&Tourism
|169
|195.7
|125.0
|2.3%
|Insurance
|1
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0%
|Investment
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,851
|8,469.4
|5,408.3
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- A cross transaction occurred on 5.1 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Feb. 8, valued at IQD5.1 bn and corresponding to 2.3% of BAME's capital.
- New shares of Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) from the capital increase through 400% rights issue to IQD20.5 bn resumed trading on Feb. 5.
- Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 18 bn shares starting Feb. 6 from the capital increase to IQD25 bn through a 257% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Feb. 6 after holding their postponed AGM on Feb. 4 in which they discussed and approved re-appointing an auditor to audit the company's accounts for the year.
- Ashur International Bank For Investment (BASH) will resume trading on Feb. 12 after holding their AGM on Jan. 9 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.05 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 11.9% dividend yield.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) on Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 10 to discuss and approve adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) on Feb. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 12 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) starting Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital by 100% rights issue, and changing the company's activity from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to The National Company for Industrial Investments.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Feb. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 20 to discuss and approve the book of CBI, number (9/3/25060 on 5/10/2022) and take the appropriate decision regarding it and view the special report for evaluating the performance and work of the Board of Directors for the year 2021.
