Basra Oil Company signs MoU with Iran

By John Lee.

The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Basra Oil Company (BOC).

Alireza Daneshi, NISOC CEO, said:

"This document paves the way for enhancing cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of oil and it is a good opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"We are all on the same front and together and this unity and sympathy will have a positive effect on the resistance front.

"Our goal is to create a synergy to recognize the capacities and we hope that a working group will be formed in this field in order to advance matters as great as possible."

(Source: Shana)