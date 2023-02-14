Basra Oil Company signs MoU with Iran

By John Lee.
The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Basra Oil Company (BOC).
Alireza Daneshi, NISOC CEO, said:
"This document paves the way for enhancing cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of oil and it is a good opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
"We are all on the same front and together and this unity and sympathy will have a positive effect on the resistance front.
"Our goal is to create a synergy to recognize the capacities and we hope that a working group will be formed in this field in order to advance matters as great as possible."
(Source: Shana)
