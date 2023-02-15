Navigate

China Makes Big Moves to Secure Iraqi Oil

By on 15th February 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Whilst the U.S. and its allies appear to be taking a subtle approach to advancing their remaining interests in Iraq, as hinted at by the Qatar's talks to buy a 30 percent stake in TotalEnergies' US$27 billion project package, China seems to be taking a more direct route to what it wants.

