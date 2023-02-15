PM pushes for Replacement of Fertiliser Imports

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani visited the National Investment Commission (NIC) on Monday to meet officials and be briefed on its activities, progress, and challenges.

He cited a lack of investment vision as one of the major obstacles to developing investment.

Al-Sudani also directed the NIC to follow up the state's import activity, and to aim to reduce the needs for imported items, such as the continuous need to import agricultural fertilizers.



(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)