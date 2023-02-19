Navigate

StarzPlay Enters Iraqi Market

By on 19th February 2023 in Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

Subscription video on demand service StarzPlay has reportedly announced its partnership with Iraq's Almanasa to provide STARZPLAY's diverse breadth of entertainment and sports offering for subscribers in the market.

As part of the three year agreement, STARZPLAY will provide its core product catalogue of movies and TV shows for Almanasa subscribers in addition to the STARZPLAY Sports pack.

Furthermore, internet service provider Earthlink will bundle Almanasa platform as a Premium Bundle with its home internet packages to offer value added benefits for its users.

(Source: Zawya)

