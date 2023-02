By John Lee.

Iraq's Judicial Development Institute (JDI) has organized a workshop for judges of first-instance courts on the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.

Judge Kadhim Abas Habib, vice-president of Federal Court of Cassation, lectured in the workshop. A judge from each appeal court and six judges from first instance courts in Baghdad/Karkh and Rusafa participated.

Iraq ratified the convention in March 2021.

(Source: SJC)