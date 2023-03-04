New Service to Connect King Abdulaziz Port to India and Iraq

By John Lee.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of King Abdulaziz Port to the newly-launched India-Saudi-Iraq (ISI) shipping service by Singapore-based feeder operator Bengal Tiger Line (BTL).

Aimed at empowering importers and exporters with best-in-class offerings, the regional route further strengthens the Kingdom's maritime connectivity in its quest to establish itself as the world's leading logistics destination in alignment with the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

The ISI service links the Dammam-based hub to the Indian port of Mundra and the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr aboard a 929-TEU vessel.

A total of five cargo services linking Saudi Arabia to 43 global hubs were added to the rosters of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Jubail Commercial Port during January 2023.

(Source: Mawani)