Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th March 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 951.7 1.0% 4.5% RSISX USD Index 935.8 1.0% 20.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 3,515 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 2.7 # of Traded Companies 51 Traded Shares (mn)/d 3,226 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 2,264 # of Companies (Down) 15 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,096 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,194 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.800 23.1% -20.0% Al-Khatem Telecoms TZNI 2.240 17.9% 17.9% Modern Sewing IMOS 8.000 14.3% 37.9% Credit Bank of Iraq (NR) BROI 0.390 11.4% 8.3% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.280 11.2% 16.9% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 11.500 -14.8% 24.3% Al-Hilal Industries IHLI 0.790 -7.1% -18.6% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.450 -6.2% 0.0% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 0.750 -5.1% -21.1% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.190 -5.0% 0.0% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,003.0 759.9 28.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 712.6 539.8 20.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 357.6 270.9 10.2% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 248.6 188.3 7.1% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 247.5 187.5 7.0%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 650 1,541.8 1,168.0 43.9% Industry 808 1,015.6 769.4 28.9% Agriculture 313 357.8 271.1 10.2% Telecom 222 250.3 189.7 7.1% Services 177 247.5 187.5 7.0% Hotels&Tourism 93 102.1 77.4 2.9% Insurance 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,264 3,515.2 2,663.0 100.0%

