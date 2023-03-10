Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th March 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|951.7
|1.0%
|4.5%
|RSISX USD Index
|935.8
|1.0%
|20.8%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|3,515
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|2.7
|# of Traded Companies
|51
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|3,226
|# of Companies (Up)
|22
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,264
|# of Companies (Down)
|15
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|16,096
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|14
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,194
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|1
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Al Taif Islamic Bank
|BTIB
|0.800
|23.1%
|-20.0%
|Al-Khatem Telecoms
|TZNI
|2.240
|17.9%
|17.9%
|Modern Sewing
|IMOS
|8.000
|14.3%
|37.9%
|Credit Bank of Iraq (NR)
|BROI
|0.390
|11.4%
|8.3%
|Al -Khazer for Construction M.
|IKHC
|2.280
|11.2%
|16.9%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Ashour Hotel (NR)
|HASH
|11.500
|-14.8%
|24.3%
|Al-Hilal Industries
|IHLI
|0.790
|-7.1%
|-18.6%
|Iraqi Islamic Bank
|BIIB
|0.450
|-6.2%
|0.0%
|Electronic Industries (UCM)
|IELI
|0.750
|-5.1%
|-21.1%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.190
|-5.0%
|0.0%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,003.0
|759.9
|28.5%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|712.6
|539.8
|20.3%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|357.6
|270.9
|10.2%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|248.6
|188.3
|7.1%
|Investment Bank of Iraq
|BIBI
|247.5
|187.5
|7.0%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|650
|1,541.8
|1,168.0
|43.9%
|Industry
|808
|1,015.6
|769.4
|28.9%
|Agriculture
|313
|357.8
|271.1
|10.2%
|Telecom
|222
|250.3
|189.7
|7.1%
|Services
|177
|247.5
|187.5
|7.0%
|Hotels&Tourism
|93
|102.1
|77.4
|2.9%
|Insurance
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,264
|3,515.2
|2,663.0
|100.0%
