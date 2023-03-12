Ninewa's Medical Fluids Factory Re-opens

UNDP and USAID re-open Ninewa's Medical Fluids Factory to strengthen Iraq's health system

The U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, Ghimar Deeb, recently participated in the reopening of the Ninewa Medical Fluids Factory, which will provide over 300 jobs and strengthen Ninewa's capacity to produce essential medical fluids.

The factory, which had been severely damaged during the ISIS conflict, was rehabilitated through UNDP's flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), with generous funding provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The reopened facility will produce a range of general medical fluids, including saline, dextrose, and other essential products for patient care in hospitals and health centers across Mosul and greater Ninewa.

"The opening of the Ninewa Medical Fluids Factory is a major achievement and an important milestone in UNDP's stabilization efforts in Iraq," said Resident Representative of UNDP in Iraq, Auke Lootsma. "The factory will provide jobs and support the delivery of essential medical supplies to hospitals and health centers in Mosul and greater Ninewa, benefiting over 800,000 people. The reopening of this factory is a testament to the resilience of the Iraqi people and their determination to rebuild their lives and communities."

The factory's rehabilitation included installing state-of-the-art equipment and validating existing equipment to meet current specifications. The rehabilitation was also done following international standards to ensure the quality of the products produced.

"We are here today because of the generous funding provided by USAID. As one of the founding partners of the facility, USAID has made important contributions to Mosul and to stabilization in Iraq," added Mr. Lootsma.

The reopening of the Ninewa Medical Fluids Factory will strengthen the region's health system and the availability of essential medical supplies to patients across the region.

(Source: UN)