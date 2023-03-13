Iran's Exports to Iraq to Exceed $9bn: Official

A member of the board of directors of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the export of Iranian products to neighboring Iraq is expected to surpass $9 billion.

Currently, the situation surrounding Iran's exports to Iraq is satisfactory, Hamid Hosseini said, expecting that Iran's exports to neighboring Iraq will exceed $9 billion in the current year.

He put the present value of Iran's exports to Iraq at about $30 million, half of which he said is related to the oil and gas exports while the another half is related to the export of commodities.

With the approach of the fasting month of Ramadan, it seems that Iran's export of goods to the Arab country will also increase, Hosseini added.

Given the satisfactory situation of Iran's exports to Iraq in the current Iranian year (which ends on March 20), it is predicted that the record of Iran's exports to this country would be broken and surpass $9 billion, he concluded.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)