Two Saddam-Era Officials Removed from Sanctions Lists

By John Lee.

The UN Security Council has removed the following individuals from its Sanctions List:

Ayad Futayyih Khalifa Al-Rawi

Chief Of Staff, Quds Force, 2001-2003;

Former Governor of Baghdad and Ta'mim.

IQi.030 Name: 1: AYAD 2: FUTAYYIH 3: KHALIFA 4: AL-RAWI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1942 POB: Rawah, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003

Shafaaq News reported that Al-Rawi died in prison in 2018.

Humam Abd-al-Khaliq Abd-al-Ghafur

Minister Of Higher Education and Research, 1992-1997, 2001- 2003;

Minister Of Culture, 1997-2001;

Director and Deputy Director, Iraqi Atomic Energy Organization, 1980s.

IQi.043 Name: 1: HUMAM 2: ABD-AL-KHALIQ 3: ABD-AL-GHAFUR 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1945 POB: Ar-Ramadi, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Humam 'Abd al-Khaliq 'Abd al-Rahman b) Humam 'Abd-al-Khaliq Rashid Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: 0018061/104, issued on 12 Sep. 1993 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003

They have also been removed from the sanctions lists of Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

(Sources: UN, UK Treasury, Swiss Ministry of Economics, Shafaaq)