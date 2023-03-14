Vietnam discusses Increasing Trade with Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Trade held a meeting with a delegation from the Vietnamese embassy in Tehran to discuss joint cooperation in commercial and economic aspects, including the supply of rice, tea, construction materials, and machinery.

They also discussed the possibility of holding the nineteenth meeting of the Iraqi-Vietnamese Joint Committee, and inviting the Vietnamese side to participate in the next Baghdad International Fair.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed gratitude and emphasized the importance of communication between the two sides to increase opportunities for cooperation in the future.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)