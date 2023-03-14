Iran, Iraq "Taking Giant Strides" to Strengthen Trade

Highlighting the role of the Iran-Iraq Joint Commission in the removal of trade barriers between the two countries, the Iranian minister of economy said that Tehran and Baghdad will witness the considerable growth in bilateral trade next year (to start March 21, 2023).

The two countries enjoy high potential to expand their trade and economic activities, Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi stated.

Speaking in a joint meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy in Baghdad, Khandouzi reemphasized the high capacities of the two countries in boosting the value of mutual trade.

The two nations share abundant commonalities in various fields, he said, adding that the joint commission is one of the most important tools for the realization of the will of the two countries to remove the barriers to the enhancement of trade ties.

Turning to the pragmatic approach in joint commission meetings, the economy minister added that constructive agreements were made in the five editions of the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission meetings.

The Iraqi minister of trade hailed the unflinching efforts of all members of the joint commission and said, "It is hoped to make maximum efforts in implementation of the approvals at the end of the 5th joint commission meeting between Iran and Iraq."

The 5th round of the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission meeting kicked off in Baghdad on Sunday, March 12, and will end on March 13.

The Iranian delegation includes representatives of the public and private sectors.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)