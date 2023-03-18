Amnesty: Iraqi Govt must Act on Human Rights

By Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Government must match rhetoric on human rights with meaningful action

The new government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani must break with the failures of past governments related to justice, truth and reparation and address pervasive human rights violations in Iraq, Amnesty International said on Wednesday in an open letter.

