KRG Oil Revenues "to be under Baghdad Supervision"

By John Lee.

An advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has said that the Kurdistan Regional Government's oil revenues will now be placed in an account controlled by the federal government in Baghdad.

Husham Hamad added that the agreement was reached through what he called the "high understanding and keenness of the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

He said it is the first time since 2003 the region's oil revenues are in "a known account" and under the supervision of the federal government.

(Source: @HushamHamad)