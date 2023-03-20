NIC Boss discusses Saudi Projects in Iraq

By John Lee.

Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) welcomed an Iraqi delegation led by the Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya in Riyadh on Sunday.

The delegation comprised officials from various Iraqi ministries including Foreign Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, Oil, and Electricity, as well as representatives from other government agencies. The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Sattar Al-Janabi, was also present.

The two sides discussed the progress of development projects and programs funded by the Saudi Fund for Development in Iraq, as well as ways to strengthen development cooperation between the two countries in different sectors. Dr. Haider expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its efforts in providing soft development loans through the Saudi Fund for Development to finance infrastructure and basic service projects for the Iraqi people, emphasizing the crucial role that Saudi Arabia plays in international development.

The SFD has provided two soft development loans worth over $40 million to fund two projects in Iraq, namely the construction of the Saqlawiya Hospital in Anbar Governorate and a metal grain silo to store wheat in Diwaniyah Governorate, aimed at enhancing basic health services and food security.

Additionally, the Government of Saudi Arabia has generously granted funds through the SFD to restore the wards damaged by the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire in the capital, Baghdad, further demonstrating the country's commitment to supporting Iraq's development.

(Source: Saudi Fund for Development)