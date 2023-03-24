PM invites Turkish Businesses to set up in Faw Industrial City

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met this morning a group of businessmen, investors, and representatives of federations from the Turkish private sector in Ankara, in the presence of the Turkish Minister of Trade, Mr. Mehmet Muş.

His Excellency stated that the agreements reached during the visit with the Turkish side indicate the determination of the two countries to move forward towards strengthening relations in all fields, the most important of which is the work of Turkish companies and investors in Iraq and the facilitation of trade exchange.

Mr. Al-Sudani highlighted the government's priorities spotlighting the public service sector, housing, transportation, building schools, and joint operation of hospitals in partnership with the private sector, calling on Turkish businessmen to contribute to infrastructure projects and promising investment opportunities.

His Excellency explained the importance of preparing a federal budget for three years, which will reflect positively on the flow of funds for companies, facilitate project implementation, and government measures to encourage foreign investment in Iraq and eliminate bureaucracy, red tape, and corruption.

Mr. Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of including in the federal budget bill the project for the Development Fund for Iraq and the funds branching from it, a project whose philosophy depends on the implementation of the private sector.

His Excellency talked about the importance of the Road of Development project, which research indicates that it will be favored as a transit corridor for goods and energy in the coming years.

Implementing Al-Faw Grand Port secondary and supporting projects are progressing, in addition to the main project.

His Excellency called on Turkish businessmen to establish their industrial and commercial activities in the industrial city attached to the port, reserve a site to contribute to this promising economic project and be part of this vital development.

The Prime Minister promised to continue making decisions that facilitate the work of investors, the most important of which is the decision to facilitate obtaining entry visas and to remove any obstacles that impede economic and investment activities.

For their part, Turkish businessmen and investors expressed their appreciation for the Iraqi government's actions and the steps taken to encourage investment and pledged to contribute to strategic projects, infrastructure projects, and developing public services in Iraq.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)