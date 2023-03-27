Shell appoints GB Auto as Iraqi Distributor

By John Lee.

Shell Markets Middle East Limited has signed an agreement with GB Auto Iraq to be the official distributor of its automotive lubricants in Central and Southern Iraq.

As part of the agreement, Shell will supply GB Auto with a diverse portfolio of automotive lubricants, including Shell Helix, Shell Rimula, Shell Spirax, and Shell Gadus for end consumers.

The aim is to increase Shell Lubricant's market share to 25 percent in the coming years and serve customers efficiently and effectively.

A statement from shell said that, with Iraq's demand for lubricants steadily growing due to increased industrial activity and economic growth, the lubricants market in Iraq is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% by 2026.

(Source: Shell)